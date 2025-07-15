Emmy nominations: ‘Severance’ dominates with 27 nods

The Emmy nominations have been revealed, with the Apple+ thriller series “Severance” leading the pack with 27 nominations.

The nominations were announced Tuesday in Los Angeles at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre by actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song, The Associated Press reported.

The awards will be handed out on Sept. 14.

Here are the nominations:

Drama series nominees

“Andor”

“Paradise”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The Diplomat”

“The Pitt”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

Drama actor nominees

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Drama actress nominees

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Comedy series nominees

“Hacks”

“The Bear”

“The Studio”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Shrinking”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy actor nominees

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Comedy actress nominees

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”

Best limited series nominees

“Adolescence”

“The Penguin”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“Black Mirror”

Check back as the list of nominations is updated.

