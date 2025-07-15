Trending

Emmy nominations: ‘Severance’ dominates with 27 nods

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Emmy statue
Emmy nominations announced FILE PHOTO: Emmy statuette at the 71st Emmy Awards Preview Day at Microsoft Theater on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Emmy nominations have been revealed, with the Apple+ thriller series “Severance” leading the pack with 27 nominations.

Read more trending news

The nominations were announced Tuesday in Los Angeles at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre by actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song, The Associated Press reported.

The awards will be handed out on Sept. 14.

Here are the nominations:

Drama series nominees

  • “Andor”
  • “Paradise”
  • “Severance”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “The Diplomat”
  • “The Pitt”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “The White Lotus”

Drama actor nominees

  • Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” 
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” 
  • Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance” 
  • Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Drama actress nominees

  • Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Britt Lower, “Severance”
  • Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Comedy series nominees

  • “Hacks”
  • “The Bear”
  • “The Studio”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Shrinking”
  • “What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy actor nominees

  • Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”
  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Comedy actress nominees

  • Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
  • Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”
  • Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”

Best limited series nominees

  • “Adolescence”
  • “The Penguin”
  • “Dying for Sex”
  • “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • “Black Mirror”

Check back as the list of nominations is updated.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!