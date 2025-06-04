Eminem’s publishing company sues Meta for $109M over unauthorized use of music

The company that controls the music of one of the biggest rappers of all time is suing one of the country’s biggest companies, claiming that it used his music without permission.

Eminem’s publishing company, Eight Mile Style, is suing Meta, asking for more than $109 million in damages, E! Online reported

The publishing company claims Meta violated the copyright of 243 of Eminem’s songs through the “unauthorized storage, reproduction and exploration” of the music on its platforms. The lawsuit said the apps’ features, such as Original Audio and Reels, “allow and encourage its users to steal” his music and use it in videos “without proper attribution or license.”

The suit seeks the maximum in damages for each song, which is $150,000, on each of the three Meta platforms - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - for a total of $109,350,000, E! reported.

Eight Mile Style controls Eminem’s music that was published between 1995 and 2005. The “Slim Shady” rapper is not directly involved in the case, People magazine reported.

Meta has an agreement with music royalty company Audiam, but the 2020 agreement did not include an Eight Mile Style license, WWJ reported. Meta had already removed “several of the Eight Mile compositions from its music libraries” after the publisher had contacted the social media company about copyright infringement before the lawsuit was filed.

WWJ, People and E! reached out to Meta for comment, but had not heard back.

