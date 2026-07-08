Elton John to say goodbye two more times; adds shows to farewell tour

It’s not over till Elton John says it is.

Despite performing what was supposed to be his final farewell concert, he’s saying goodbye again.

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Three years after he bid fans farewell, he will give them two more opportunities to see him take the stage, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had been scheduled to play in Mexico City, but the pandemic forced the cancellation, Rolling Stone reported.

John said this week he will have two concerts at Estadio Banorte in the fall.

“Mexico City has always held a special place in my heart,” the singer/songwriter said in a statement posted to his website. “I was truly disappointed that the pandemic kept me from touring Latin America during my Farewell tour which makes this return especially meaningful. I’m thrilled to finally share this very special moment with my fans after all these years…”

Rocket Club members can get the artist presale tickets on July 15 if they’re registered, according to John’s website.

A separate presale for Bannotre Bank customers starts July 13, with general ticket sales beginning July 16.

Ticket prices range from $990 MXN to $16,000 MXN plus fees. That’s about $57 to $917 in U.S. dollars.

He hasn’t played in Mexico City since 2012, for two “Elton & Ray Cooper” concerts, according to Billboard.

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