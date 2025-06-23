Dolly Parton announces six-show Las Vegas residency

Dolly Parton has not toured in years, but she just announced a short residency in Sin City.

The “Jolene” singer will perform a six-show residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Dolly: Live in Las Vegas” will run from Dec. 4 to 13 during the National Finals Rodeo.

The press release announcing the concerts said that they are the first time that she’s had an extended run in Vegas in 32 years. She will perform such hits as “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” and “Coat of Many Colors” as part of the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the world’s most beloved entertainers at the peak of her success.”

Parton performed almost 50 shows at the Mirage, Variety reported.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT.

Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling! ✨ I’m taking over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, a limited-run engagement from December 4-13. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, June 25th at 10 am PT! https://t.co/fR2lVaG9B0 pic.twitter.com/6R0UE9mFIG — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 23, 2025

The VIP “Dolly Forever” package comes with a premium ticket, art, gift set, and pre-show reception. The “Star of the Show ” package comes with a photo op with Parton, a stage tour and other perks, according to the Ticketmaster website.

Variety reported that no presales had been announced.

