‘Doctor of Litter-ature’: Cat earns honorary degree from Vermont State University

CASTLETON, Vt. — Last week, Vermont State University announced an honorary degree for a furry friend.

>> Read more trending news

The announcement was made days ahead of the Vermont State University’s Castleton campus students’ graduation that took place on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

The cat named Max has been adventuring around campus for about four years, the AP reported. Students love seeing him and some even take selfies with him.

“Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years,” the university said on Facebook.

“With a resounding purr of approval from the faculty, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Cat-leges has bestowed upon Max Dow the prestigious title of Doctor of Litter-ature, complete with all the catnip perks, scratching post privileges, and litter box responsibilities that come with it,” the university continued.

Max lives with his family in a house across the street from the entrance to the main campus, the AP reported.

“I was asked, ‘What’s your affiliation with the college?’ I was like, ‘My cat is the emotional support animal,’” owner Ashley Dow told WCAX. “He likes to be carried around on backpacks. Students pick him up and he crawls up on their backs.”

“I’ll pet him, give him a quick hug. He’s always super-friendly, always super-sweet. Sometimes I see him chasing small animals but that was when he was younger,” said Adsel Sparrow, a senior at Castleton, according to the news outlet.

© 2024 Cox Media Group