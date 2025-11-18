Diane Ladd’s cause of death revealed

Three-time Oscar nominee Diane Ladd died of “acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure,” according to her death certificate.

Ladd, 89, died on Nov. 3. She was a three-time Academy Award nominee for her roles in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” “Wild at Heart” and “Rambling Rose." She was also the mother of actress Laura Dern.

Ladd’s cause of death was first reported by People, which obtained her death certificate.

Contributing factors to Ladd’s death were interstitial lung disease and esophageal dysmotility was listed as another significant contributing condition, the magazine reported. Ladd was cremated on Nov. 10, according to her death certificate.

Ladd, who was born Rose Diane Lanier on Nov. 29, 1935, in Meridian, Mississippi, was married to Bruce Dern for nine years beginning in 1960. She was also a second cousin of playwright Tennessee Williams.

Ladd earned her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role in the 1974 film, “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” Ladd played Flo, the brash waitress with a piled-up hairdo, to Ellen Burstyn’s main character, Alice Hyatt.

Ladd was nominated for her second Academy Award for her role as Laura Dern’s villainous mother in the 1990 film, “Wild at Heart.”

Mother and daughter both received Oscar nominations for 1991’s Rambling Rose. Ladd played the well-educated, eccentric matriarch of a Southern family, while Dern played the promiscuous Rose, who was hired as a servant.

Ladd also played a small but crucial role in the 1974 film “Chinatown,” portraying a prostitute named Ida Sessions.

