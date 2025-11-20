Deputies: Inmate who posed as funeral director bilked $1,200 from widow

An inmate at a Georgia state prison is accused of defrauding a widow by impersonating a funeral home director and demanding cash, authorities said.

According to Hall County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Mark Anthony Rosas, 42, was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with criminal attempt and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators said that Rosas posed as Kevin Wetzel, the owner of Memorial Park Funeral Home in Gainesville, WSB-TV reported.

He allegedly called the widow in April, shortly after her husband died, and demanded $1,200 to cover liability insurance and threatened to delay the funeral if payment was not made.

The woman then sent the requested money through the Zelle payment platform after receiving the telephone call, the television station reported.

“I have no respect for people who would take advantage of people in the worst hour of their lives,” Hall County Coroner Marion Merck told WSB.

Wetzel said he was surprised by the widow’s inquiry about the payment and told her that his funeral home would never request payment over the telephone.

He added that scammers likely looked through recent obituaries and used the information to impersonate the funeral director, according to the television station.

“They probably noticed this obituary and went to our website and called, pretending they were us,” Wetzel said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Deputies said that Rosas’ call came from Calhoun State Prison in Morgan, a city in southwest Georgia that is approximately 235 miles away from Wetzel’s funeral home.

It was unclear whether Rosas made a collect call. Typically, inmates in state prisons make collect calls, which must be accepted by the recipient.

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators traced the call and transaction back to Rosas, who was arrested and transferred from the medium security state prison to the Hall County Jail.

Rosas remains in the Hall County Jail. Bail was set at $11,400, online records show.

