Delta flight makes diverted landing after passengers served spoiled food

NEW YORK — A flight en route from Detroit to Amsterdam had to make an unscheduled stop in New York after some passengers aboard the Delta Airlines plane were served spoiled food.

WABC reported that 277 passengers were on flight 136 when it had to be diverted to New York’s JFK Airport about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The decision to make the emergency landing was made after the airline consulted medical experts, who recommended diverting the flight, USA Today reported.

The Port Authority said two dozen people — 10 crew members and 14 passengers — were examined once the flight landed, but all refused medical help, WNBC reported.

Delta Airlines released a statement reading:

“Delta flight 126 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York’s JFK early Wednesday morning after it was discovered that a portion of the in-flight meal service was spoiled. Medical crews were on-site to meet the aircraft and treat any affected passengers and crew members. Delta teams will immediately work to gather information into how this incident occurred. This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.”

The meals were part of the main cabin in-flight meal service, WWJ reported.

Passengers were given hotel rooms and transportation from the airport and were rebooked on Wednesday evening flights, WNBC reported.





