Critics Choice Awards 2026: See the list of winners

The first awards show of the year kicked off the season as the Critics Choice Awards were presented.

“The Pitt” dominated the television category, taking home the awards for best drama, best actor in a drama series and best supporting actress in a drama series, Variety reported.

On the movie side, “One Battle After Another” starring Leonardo DiCaprio took home best picture, beating out “Wicked: For Good.”

The show was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

The awards were selected by hundreds of broadcast critics and journalists and typically rubber-stamp the Golden Globes, but the Critics Choice leapfrogged the Globes to a week earlier this year, The New York Times reported.

The Golden Globes will be presented on Jan. 11.

Here is the complete list of winners, according to The New York Times:

Film

Best Picture “One Battle After Another”

Best Actor Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Best Actress Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Best Supporting Actor Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Best Supporting Actress Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Best Young Actor or Actress Miles Caton, “Sinners”

Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best Original Screenplay Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Best Adapted Screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best Casting and Ensemble Francine Maisler, “Sinners”

Best Cinematography Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams”

Best Production Design “Frankenstein”

Best Editing Stephen Mirrione, “F1: The Movie”

Best Costume Design “Frankenstein”

Best Hair and Makeup “Frankenstein”

Best Visual Effects “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Best Stunt Design “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

Best Animated Feature “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best Comedy “The Naked Gun”

Best Foreign Language Film “The Secret Agent”

Best Song “Golden,” “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best Score Ludwig Goransson, “Sinners”

Best Sound “F1: The Movie”

Television

Best Drama Series “The Pitt”

Best Actor, Drama Series Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best Actress, Drama Series Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Best Comedy Series “The Studio”

Best Actor, Comedy Series Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Best Actress, Comedy Series Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Limited Series “Adolescence”

Best TV Movie “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Best Foreign Language Series “Squid Game”

Best Animated Series “South Park”

Best Talk Show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Best Variety Series “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Best Comedy Special “SNL50: The Anniversary Special”

