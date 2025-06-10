Conner Smith hits, kills 77-year-old woman walking in crosswalk, police say

Police in Nashville are investigating a deadly crash that involved country singer Conner Smith, which left a 77-year-old woman dead.

Police said Conner Smith was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup on June 8 while Dorothy Dobbins crossed a street in a designated crosswalk, People magazine reported.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a release, “The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. He showed no signs of impairment.”

No charges have been filed, but the investigation continues.

Smith’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, told The Tennessean that the singer had been “involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life.”

“His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement continued. “Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

The deadly crash happened on the last day of the CMA Fest, a day after he appeared at the Chevy Riverfront Stage.

Smith went viral on TikTok with his song “I Hate Alabama” and signed with The Valory Music Co. in October 2019, USA Today reported.

He released his debut album “Smoky Mountains” in January 2024 and was nominated for new male artist of the year at the 2024 ACM Awards.

