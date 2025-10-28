Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista welcome first baby

Captain America is a dad.

He and his wife, Alba Baptista, have welcomed their first baby together, TMZ was first to report.

The baby, whose name was not released, was born on Oct. 25.

The couple married on Sept. 9, 2023, during a private ceremony on Cape Cod.

Evans had spoken to People magazine in 2023 about becoming a dad eventually.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he said.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared,” Evans added, according to the publication, which chose him as the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive.

