Chris Brown ordered to pay housekeeper $13 million after dog attack

LOS ANGELES — A California jury on Tuesday decided that singer Chris Brown must pay nearly $13 million in damages to the housekeeper who was mauled by a large security dog on his property nearly six years ago.

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The jury in a Los Angeles County court ruled in favor of Maria Avila, who was attacked by Brown’s dog -- a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd owned by the entertainer, Variety reported. The woman was emptying trash outside Brown’s home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Brown, 37, and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, must pay $12.9 million in damages to Avila for negligence, Rolling Stone reported.

Avila’s sister, Patricia Avila, who was also on the job when the attack occurred, was awarded $885,000 for emotional distress, Variety reported. Maria Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, was separately awarded $50,000.

Jury Says Chris Brown Owes Housekeeper $13 Million for Disfigurement in Dog Mauling Attack https://t.co/PZ9tVk0OYO — Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2026

Billboard was first outlet to report the news.

Avila gave emotional testimony during the trial as she recounted the Dec. 12, 2020, mauling at Brown’s home, Rolling Stone reported. She said the attack resulted in severe injuries to her arm and face, along with extensive scarring.

She added that the attack was also emotionally traumatic.

“I will never be the same again,” she told jurors in the courtroom on June 24.

Brown had claimed that the dog was kept for security purposes and was not his personal pet, Variety reported.

Brown was the first witness at the trial, Rolling Stone reported. He told jurors he heard the dog growling outside and rushed downstairs to find Maria Avila face down and motionless on the ground. He told jurors he locked up the dog, called out to his security guard to summon help, and bent down to make sure Avila was breathing.

He conceded that he did not personally call 911 because he feared the recording would be leaked to the media, the magazine reported.

Brown said he left his property before paramedics arrived because he is a celebrity, Rolling Stone reported. He added that he left on the advice of his manager.

Representatives for Brown have not responded to requests for comment.

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