Britney Spears sells entire music catalog to Primary Wave

Britney Spears is making music news despite not producing anything new in a decade.

The “Toxic” singer sold the rights to her entire catalog to publisher Primary Wave, TMZ was first to report.

The gossip site said it was a “landmark deal” but did not disclose the exact amount she earned.

Other stars who sold their catalogs, such as Bruce Springsteen, Sting and Justin Bieber, inked deals in the hundreds of millions of dollars, The New York Times said.

Bieber got $200 million in his sale. Stevie Nicks sold about 80% stake of her catalog to Primary Wave in 2020 for an estimated $100 million, TMZ reported.

Neither Spears nor Primary Wave responded when asked for comment by the Times, TMZ or NBC News. She was not listed among the artists listed on Primary Wave’s website as of Wednesday morning.

Two years ago, there had been rumors that she was working on a new album, but she wrote on Instagram, “I will never return to the music industry!!!” Last month, she shared, “I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons.”

Spears released her last studio album, “Glory,” in 2016, Reuters reported.

