Britney Spears checks into rehab

Britney Spears has checked into a rehab facility weeks after she was accused of driving under the influence last month.

TMZ reported the facility is in the U.S. and that people close to her had been encouraging her to go.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she checked into the facility, the Los Angeles Times reported. It is not known when she went, but her last Instagram post was on Saturday around 7 p.m.

Spears was arrested in March on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in Ventura County, the newspaper said.

Police said she was driving “erratically at a high rate of speed” and “showed signs of impairment.” Police also said they found a substance in her car.

She was taken to jail and booked, but was released about three hours later, the Times reported.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” a representative of the singer said at the time, according to Variety. “Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Spears is scheduled to be in court on May 4 for her arrest.

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