Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boeing CEO FILE PHOTO: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down. (John M. Chase/Getty Images)

Boeing announced Monday that CEO Dave Calhoun plans to step down at the end of 2024.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve Boeing,” he said in a letter to employees, according to Boeing.

“The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company. We will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

