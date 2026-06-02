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Bedtime repealed, mayor says so: NYC Mayor Mamdani lets kids stay up late for Knicks NBA Finals

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
New York Knicks
New York Knicks FILE PHOTO: The New York Knicks celebrate with the Bob Cousy Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani may have a new set of fans, but they’re too young to vote.

Read more trending news  ]

The mayor repealed bedtimes so kids in the Big Apple can stay up late to watch the Knicks in the NBA finals, WABC reported.

“Bedtime is repealed! All of you can watch the Finals,” he told the group of students who were part of the photo-op.

The kids then helped “sign” the order with their handprints.

Mamdani also talked about citywide public watch parties for fans, News 12 Brooklyn said.

This is the first time the Knicks have been in the finals in more than 25 years, according to The Sporting News.

Game 1 of the Finals is Wednesday night.

The Kicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and will face off against the San Antonio Spurs.

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