Back on the big screen: ‘Purple Rain’ returns to theatres for one night only

Prince will loom larger than life on the big screen once again, but for one night only and in a way fans have never seen the film before.

“Purple Rain” will be shown in Dolby Cinemas at AMC Theaters on March 5 in Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, Dolby said in a news release.

Variety said it will have better quality than the 40th-anniversary release last year which was in 4K, restored digitally from an 8K scan of the 35mm negative.

Jed Harmsen, Dolby Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment said, “Devoted and new fans alike prepare to be exhilarated by an unforgettable and unparalleled performance from one of music’s greatest of all time,” Deadline reported.

“Purple Rain” earned $70 million in its initial release and starred Prince and Apollonia.

"Purple Rain" FILE PHOTO: Musician Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the movie "Purple Rain" which was released on July 27, 1984. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The story is about The Kid, played by Prince, who is abused at home and battles against a rival singer, romance and his own band as he becomes a star, Deadline said. The movie’s soundtrack was 13-time platinum and was the first album by Prince to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was at the top for 24 consecutive weeks and on the charges for 167 weeks. The record included “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “I Would Die 4 U” and the title track “Purple Rain.”

Prince won an Oscar for Best Music, Original Song Score in 1985.

Prince died in 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose, ABC News reported.

Tickets are on sale now.

