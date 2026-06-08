‘Almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card’: Olympian Simone Biles shares health scare

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has shared that she had a medical emergency that sent her to the hospital.

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She wrote on Instagram Stories on June 6 that it was “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life.” She did not say exactly what happened, but said that she almost died, The Athletic said.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” Biles wrote.

She said that it happened while her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, was with the team out of town.

A request for comment by NBC News to Biles’ representatives was not immediately returned.

Just days before her hospitalization, Biles gave her 11 million followers on Instagram a tour of her bedroom and outdoor kitchen at her home. She also shared a video of her doing gymnastics on her in-ground trampoline with Zoe Miller, captioning the video, “Summer nights playing stick it ❤️🌹💃🏾,” People magazine reported.

Biles has 11 Olympic medals to her name. Seven are gold. She also earned 30 World Championship medals, The Athletic said.

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