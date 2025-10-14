Alec Baldwin, brother Stephen Baldwin, smash Range Rover into tree

Actors Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car crash in the Hamptons.

They were driving in East Hampton, New York, on Monday when the Range Rover they were in smashed headfirst into a tree, TMZ reported.

The elder Baldwin took to Instagram and explained what happened.

He said his brother was visiting him and spent the weekend at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

The “Beetlejuice” actor said he was driving and a “garbage truck the size of a whale” cut him off, ABC News reported.

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree,” Alec Baldwin shared. “I hit a big, fat tree. And crushed my car -- my wife’s car. I crashed my wife’s car. I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine, and I’m fine and my brother’s fine.”

Stephen Baldwin’s representative said the actor is also ok, telling TMZ “Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well.”

