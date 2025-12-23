‘5th and final Olympics’: Lindsey Vonn qualifies for Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games

Lindsey Vonn is once again going for the gold in what she said is her “5th and final Olympics.”

Vonn announced on Instagram that she qualified for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Vonn, 41, had retired five years ago, but came back in 2024 and was once again one of the leading downhill skiers, “securing her selection without reliance on discretionary criteria,” Olympic organizers said.

The Athletic noted that Vonn was the winningest women’s Alpine skier when she retired. She had 82 World Cup wins and several Olympic medals.

But the stress on her body from years of skiing and injuries forced her to undergo knee replacement surgery last year, which started her road back to competition.

She finished 14th in a super-G in St. Moritz last winter, then sixth in downhill and fourth in super-G in St. Anton, Austria. Vonn had a few setbacks but finished second in the super-G in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Vonn also won first place in the first speed race this season and a bronze in the downhill the day after. All of her races but one landed her on the podium this season, USA Today reported.

She’ll have training camp at home after the holidays, then will race in three more World Cup speed events and one final training camp before The Games in February, The Athletic said.

After the Olympics, she will finish out the World Cup season, despite originally planning to retire after The Games.

