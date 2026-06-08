2026 Tony Awards: ‘Schmigadoon,’ ‘Liberation’ take top awards, see complete list

NEW YORK — A show based on an Apple TV series was one of the big winners at the 2026 Tony Awards.

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“Schmigadoon” won the best new musical, as it parodied classics such as “The Music Man” and “Oklahoma.”

The win completed the unofficial “studio EGOT” with Apple TV winning the Tony, an Emmy for “Ted Lasso” and “The Studio,” Oscar for “CODA” and Grammy for “F1″ soundtrack, The Associated Press reported.

“Liberation,” about the women’s liberation movement in 1970s Ohio, won the Tony for Best Play. The play was written by Bess Wohl, who was only the fourth woman to win a Best Play Tony. The play also won a Pulitzer Prize for drama this year.

Best revival was “Death of a Salesman,” which won the Tony in 1949 during its first run, then again in 1984, 1999, and 2012 for its revivals. In all, “Death of a Salesman” took home six Tony Awards, with Laurie Metcalf winning her third. Nathan Lane, however, lost the honor to John Lithgow, who won for “Giant.”

The ceremony was hosted by singer Pink, who belted out the opening number, a leading lady version of her “Moulin Rouge” hit “Lady Marmalade,” after getting a bit of support from long-time host Neil Patrick Harris. The performance had a cameo by Megan Thee Stallion. Pink also belted out “All That Jazz,” from “Chicago.”

Here is the complete list of nominees with the winners highlighted in bold:

Best Play

“The Balusters”

“Giant”

“Liberation”

“Little Bear Ridge Road”

Best Musical

“The Lost Boys”

“Schmigadoon!”

“Titaníque”

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Book of a Musical

“The Lost Boys,” David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

“Schmagadoon!,” Cinco Paul

“Titaníque,” Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Original Score Written for the Theatre

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman,” Music - Caroline Shaw

“August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” Music - Steve Bargonetti

“The Lost Boys,” Music & Lyrics - The Rescues

“Schmigadoon!.” Music & Lyrics - Cinco Paul

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” Music & Lyrics - Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Revival of a Play

“Becky Shaw”

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

“Every Brilliant Thing”

“Fallen Angels”

“Oedipus”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

“Ragtime”

“Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, “Punch”

Nathan Lane, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

John Lithgow, “Giant”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”

Mark Strong, “Oedipus”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”

Carrie Coon, “Bug”

Susannah Flood, “Liberation”

Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”

Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”

Luke Evans, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”

Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”

Stephanie Hsu, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”

Marla Mindelle, “Titaníque”

Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys”

Hannah Cruz, “Chess”

Rachel Dratch, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon!”

Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”

André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”

Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”

Layton Williams, “Titanique”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”

Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”

Aya Cash, “Giant”

Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”

Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”

Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”

Robert Icke, “Oedipus”

Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”

Joe Mantello, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Whitney White, “Liberation”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”

Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”

Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”

Ani Taj, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Hildegard Bechtler, “Oedipus”

Takeshi Kata, “Bug”

David Korins, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Chloe Lamford, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

David Rockwell, “Fallen Angels”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

dots, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Soutra Gilmour, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Rachel Hauck, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Dane Laffrey, “The Lost Boys”

Scott Pask, “Schmigadoon!”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Qween Jean, “Liberation”

Jeff Mahshie, “Fallen Angels”

Emilio Sosa, “The Balusters”

Paul Tazewell, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, “Ragtime”

Linda Cho, “Schmigadoon!”

Qween Jean, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Ryan Park, “The Lost Boys”

David I. Reynoso, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, “Dog Day Afternoon”

Natasha Chivers, “Oedipus”

Stacey Derosier, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Heather Gilbert, “Bug”

Heather Gilbert, “The Fear of 13″

Jack Knowles, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, “Chess”

Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”

Jane Cox, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder, “Ragtime”

Donald Holder, “Schmigadoon!”

Adam Honoré, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”

Tom Gibbons, “Oedipus”

Lee Kinney, “The Fear of 13″

Josh Schmidt, “Bug”

Mikaal Sulaiman, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Adam Fisher, “The Lost Boys”

Kai Harada, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Kai Harada, “Ragtime”

Brian Ronan, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Walter Trarbach, “Schmigadoon!”

Best Orchestrations

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, “The Lost Boys”

Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, “Schmigadoon!”

Lux Pyramid, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Brian Usifer, “Chess”

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

André Bishop

James Lapine

Jules Fisher

Special Tony Award

League of Resident Theatres (LORT)

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

1/52 Project

Jake Bell

Kenn Lubin

Loren Plotkin

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