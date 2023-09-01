2 dead, others injured after shooting at shopping center in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition and two people were killed in a shooting at a shopping center Thursday evening in Austin, Texas, officials say.

Austin Police Department confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a shooting at a business in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard Thursday.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services on X confirmed that two people died at the scene. They also said that one person was taken to a trauma facility in the area in critical condition. Two others were evaluated for minor injuries.

The shooting happened at a business in the Arboretum which is a shopping center in Austin, according to KXAN.

UPDATE 1/2 Critical Incident 10000blk Research Blvd Svrd Sb: Preliminary information is 5 total patients involved. #ATCEMSMedics have transported 1 adult to a local trauma facility with critical, life-threatening injuries. 2 adult patients have been pronounced deceased on scene. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 31, 2023

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m., according to the news outlet. Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, Austin Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to the incident.

About 30 police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Multiple businesses in the shopping center were placed on lockdown for a short time.

The scene has been contained, according to KTBC. Police have continued to advise the public to avoid the area.

Police said that no one has been detained and believes that there is no additional threat to the public.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting. The names of the victims have not yet been released.