Toyota recalls nearly 600K vehicles over dashboard panel malfunction

Toyota is recalling nearly 591,377 vehicles as several models are included in the recall like Corolla, Highlander RAV4, and Lexus LS, RX and TX.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall was issued due to a faulty dashboard panel not showing critical information at startup like the vehicle’s speed, brake system, and tire pressure warning lights.

The automaker said Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect and update programming for all vehicles affected by the recall and replace the faulty parts that could be the cause of the malfunction.

Customers affected by the recall will be notified by Toyota by mid-November.

The list includes:

2023-2024

Toyota Venza

2023-2025

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Highlander

Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota Crown

2024-2025

Lexus TX

Lexus LS

Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Grand Highlander

2025