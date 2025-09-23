News

Toyota recalls nearly 600K vehicles over dashboard panel malfunction

By WSB Radio News Staff
Toyota is recalling nearly 591,377 vehicles as several models are included in the recall like Corolla, Highlander RAV4, and Lexus LS, RX and TX.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall was issued due to a faulty dashboard panel not showing critical information at startup like the vehicle’s speed, brake system, and tire pressure warning lights.

The automaker said Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect and update programming for all vehicles affected by the recall and replace the faulty parts that could be the cause of the malfunction.

Customers affected by the recall will be notified by Toyota by mid-November.

The list includes:

2023-2024

  • Toyota Venza

2023-2025

  • Toyota RAV4 Prime
  • Toyota RAV4
  • Toyota Highlander
  • Toyota GR Corolla
  • Toyota Crown

2024-2025

  • Lexus TX
  • Lexus LS
  • Toyota Tacoma
  • Toyota Grand Highlander

2025

  • Lexus RX
  • Toyota Crown Signia
  • Toyota Camry
  • Toyota Rav 4 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)
  • Toyota 4 Runner
