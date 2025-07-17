Top 25 songs in Atlanta on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Atlanta. Atlanta has the most ranked songs (23) in common with Raleigh and no ranked songs in common with 150 metros. The most seen artist in Atlanta's Shazam ranking is Drake and the most popular genre is Hip-Hop/Rap. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. TYRANT

- Artist: Beyoncé & Dolly Parton

- Album: COWBOY CARTER

- Genres: Country, Pop

- Length: 4:11

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#24. Went Legit

- Artist: G Herbo

- Album: Greatest Rapper Alive

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:20

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in seven other metros

--- Top 50 song in 22 other metros

#23. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Album: You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 27 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 48 other metros

#22. RATHER LIE

- Artist: Playboi Carti & The Weeknd

- Album: MUSIC

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:30

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 25 song in nine other metros

--- Top 50 song in 23 other metros

#21. The Largest

- Artist: BigXthaPlug

- Album: TAKE CARE

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#20. Love Me Not

- Artist: Ravyn Lenae

- Album: Bird's Eye

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 10 other metros

--- Top five song in 22 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 48 other metros

#19. Can't Hide It (feat. Jhené Aiko)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Deep Thoughts

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:42

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#18. Type Dangerous

- Artist: Mariah Carey

- Album: Type Dangerous - Single

- Genres: Pop, R&B/Soul

- Length: 2:56

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in seven other metros

--- Top 25 song in 11 other metros

#17. Im da man

- Artist: Coolkidd

- Album: Im da man - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:00

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in four other metros

#16. Jan. 31st (My Truth)

- Artist: YFN Lucci

- Album: Jan. 31st (My Truth) - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:50

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#15. She Ready

- Artist: Key Glock

- Album: Glockaveli

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:59

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros

#14. Typa

- Artist: GloRilla

- Album: Typa - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:04

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in eight other metros

--- Top 50 song in 18 other metros

#13. Webbie Flow

- Artist: Big Yavo

- Album: Dingers

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Electronic, Electronica

- Length: 2:55

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

#12. Bodies

- Artist: Offset & JID

- Album: Bodies - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:59

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in eight other metros

--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#11. Cant Go Broke Remix

- Artist: Zeddy Will

- Album: Cant Go Broke Remix - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 1:48

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 15 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 44 other metros

#10. Outside

- Artist: Cardi B

- Album: AM I THE DRAMA?

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:27

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

#9. Nan

- Artist: Key€$£

- Album: T Key (Uncleared) - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:56

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in eight other metros

#8. Affirmations

- Artist: Flippa T

- Album: Affirmations (Versions) - EP

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:04

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 25 song in five other metros

--- Top 50 song in 13 other metros

#7. SOMEBODY LOVES ME

- Artist: PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

- Album: $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 25 other metros

#6. Folded

- Artist: Kehlani

- Album: Folded - Single

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:58

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in eight other metros

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 26 other metros

#5. CHURCH GIRL

- Artist: Beyoncé

- Album: RENAISSANCE

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 23 other metros

#4. Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]

- Artist: MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

- Album: Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix] - Single

- Genres: Afrobeats, African

- Length: 2:59

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 16 other metros

--- Top five song in 28 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 33 other metros

#3. What Did I Miss?

- Artist: Drake

- Album: What Did I Miss? - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:14

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros

#2. Burning Blue

- Artist: Mariah the Scientist

- Album: HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:26

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

#1. Punkrocker (feat. Iggy Pop)

- Artist: Teddybears

- Album: Soft Machine

- Genres: Alternative, Electronic, Rock, Adult Alternative

- Length: 4:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 47 other metros

--- Top three song in 50 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros