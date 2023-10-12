News

Time changed for Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 4

NLDS Braves Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a three run home run during the third inning of Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

PHILADELPHIA — If you marked your schedule to watch the Braves-Phillies game Thursday, you will want to make a change to your calendar.

First pitch for Game 4 of the National League Division Series has been moved from 6:07 p.m. 8:07 p.m.

Major League Baseball announced the change after the Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the other NLDS matchup.

The Braves find themselves on the brink of elimination after a blowout 10-2 loss in Game 3 Wednesday night.

It was a sense of deja vu for Atlanta from last year when they lost Game 3 in Philadelphia. The Braves were later eliminated in Game 4.

Fans are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself Thursday night. If the Braves win, Game 5 would be home at Truist Park on Saturday.

