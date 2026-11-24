KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people in an attack at the Texas military base in 2009, asked a federal court Tuesday to delay his execution by firing squad so he can prepare a petition contesting his sentence.

In the filing, which Hasan signed, he says he “intends to demonstrate that the military court’s judgment and his resulting sentence of death were obtained and are maintained in violation of his federal constitutional and statutory rights.”

Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was found guilty of multiple counts of murder as well as attempted murder for the more than 30 people wounded by gunfire in the attack.

The court filing has the potential to add major delays to the Trump administration's plans for the execution, which had been scheduled for next week, while the legal battle plays out. A hearing has been set for Wednesday morning.

Following an order from President Donald Trump, Army and Pentagon officials in October announced the military execution, the first since 1961 and the first by firing squad since World War II. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth then declared that the execution would be livestreamed, sparking outcry before Trump later pulled the plug on that plan.

Hasan wants to present a similar argument he was banned from making at his first trial

One of Hasan's main arguments would be that he was denied the ability to present the argument that his actions were legally justifiable, “because he was defending the Afghan Taliban, who are trying to establish Islam as Supreme Law of their land, from an unlawful attack by the United States Army — in short, 'defense of others,’” according to court documents.

After the judge in his 2013 trial forbid Hasan, who relieved his lawyers and presented his own defense, from making that argument to the jury, Hasan largely sat silent throughout the three-week trial. As a result, while the military called nearly 90 witnesses, Hasan rested his case without calling a single person to testify in his defense and made no closing argument.

The move convinced his court-appointed standby lawyers that Hasan’s only goal was to get a death sentence.

Tuesday's filing says Hasan intends to keep representing himself as he fights the execution, though he is being assisted by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union Capital Punishment Project.

The ACLU lawyer listed for Hasan in court records and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump-appointed judge to hear the case

Hasan's case has been assigned to Judge Tony Mattivi in U.S. District Court in Kansas, court records show. It was filed there because Hasan is being held at the military prison at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

Mattivi was nominated by Trump to serve as a federal judge and was just confirmed by the Senate on June 9.

According to his judicial biography, from 2009 to 2013, Mattivi was the lead prosecutor in the capital military commission at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, against the al-Qaida operative who masterminded the bombing of the USS Cole.

Court upheaval as survivors had sought to witness the execution

The court action came during uncertainty over some of the logistics of the execution that had been scheduled for Dec. 3.

Military officials said Tuesday that three survivors of the shooting at Fort Hood would not be allowed to witness it.

On Nov. 10, the Army said that three survivors could not attend because none of them was the direct victim of those charges, citing regulations governing military executions.

An email sent Tuesday and shared with The Associated Press by recipients said military officials rejected their request for reconsideration, citing security and space issues.

The three argued that the Army should apply a broader definition of “victim” from the Uniform Code of Military Justice that says a victim can be someone who suffered “direct physical, emotional or pecuniary harm.” They argued that the military's refusal to allow them to attend was saying they had not been victims because they were not struck by bullets.

The letter signed by the commandant of Fort Leavenworth said the three cannot appeal again.

“Please understand that this is not meant as a judgment on any emotional injury you or others suffered as a result of CP Hasan’s crimes,” it said.

Retired Col. Kathy Platoni, who would have been Hasan's supervisor during a planned deployment to Afghanistan, said the denial felt like a betrayal.

“I would desperately like to attend,” Platoni said from her home in Ohio. “To look Hasan in the eye and say, ‘You didn’t get me.'”

The Army said in a statement that regulations specify who can witness a military execution and reiterated the size and space restrictions.

A blood-stained uniform and memories of the attack remain

Platoni said the survivors from her unit deployed to Afghanistan 29 days after the attack, because, “we still served our country, and if we didn’t, (Hasan) would have won.”

She said the building where Hasan initially opened fire had been crowded with returning soldiers and those preparing to deploy. She had been moved to another building when the attack began.

“The looks on the faces of my friends and colleagues as they carried in the dying and wounded that day ... it will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she said.

She said they carried in the badly wounded captain who had rushed Hasan with a chair to try to stop the shooting.

“I was throwing computers to the ground trying to get the tablecloths because we needed blankets. We didn’t have medical supplies or even water,” she said. “I still have that blood-stained uniform, from kneeling down next to that young man, trying to get him to stay with us. That will be with me forever.”

Julia Wilson, who was nine months pregnant when Hasan opened fire, said her witness request was also denied and that the way the military has handled the case caused her anguish.

“We have faced institutional betrayal after institutional betrayal,” Wilson said. “We remain on that battlefield because of that ... if they don’t fix it, we’re never going to leave that battlefield. We’ll never heal.”

Platoni said she did not think space was really the issue. The military told victims and survivors that about 160 witnesses would be allowed to attend the execution, and through her work with survivors and families of victims, she believed about 90 people had decided to go. Platoni conceded that those details may have changed.

Feeling a duty to attend the execution

Retired Maj. C. Alan Hopewell testified at Hasan's trial. He confirmed Hasan's identity after he was shot by two service members attempting to halt his rampage. One of those officers had asked Hopewell to accompany her to the execution.

“I’m disappointed that our status as victims is not recognized,” Hopewell said Tuesday. “A bullet missed me and hit my car. I guess if the bullet had hit me … they would consider me a victim and let me attend.”

Hopewell, Platoni and Wilson said they will continue to push for the Fort Hood shooting to be redefined as an act of domestic terrorism instead of workplace violence.

Of attending the execution, “I guess it feels more like a duty, like a fulfillment of my responsibility to those soldiers who were killed and injured, who were threatened,” Hopewell said.

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Lauer reported from Philadelphia, and Toropin from Washington.

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