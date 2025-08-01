Thousands of Georgia families approved for new $6,500 school voucher program

As the new school year begins, thousands of Georgia families are taking advantage of the state’s newly launched Georgia Promise Scholarship, a $6,500 school voucher program aimed at expanding education options.

According to Chris Green, president of the Georgia Student Finance Commission, more than 15,000 families applied when applications opened earlier this year, and nearly 8,600 students were approved for the program’s first year.

“The demand has been really exciting,” said Green. “It’s really exciting to launch a new program and have the opportunity to give the family another choice if that’s what they would like.”

The Georgia Promise Scholarship distributes funds quarterly, and recipients can use the money in a variety of ways. Green says 64% of participants plan to attend private schools, while 16% will pursue home study programs, and 14% will use other educational support services, such as certified tutoring.

Green noted that the program offers flexibility for families who feel their zoned public school may not be the best fit, adding that the scholarship gives students access to learning environments better suited to their needs.

