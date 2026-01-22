They said who what?!? Here are 5 myths about home repair…

You may think that Friday the 13th being unlucky is a myth, but here are 5Things about home repair that are myths…

Laundry bleach is the best product to remove mold and keep it from returning…

Out of 12 over the counter products purchased to clean mold on drywall, bleach came in 12th. The best – Hydrogen Peroxide. That’s right – hydrogen peroxide. Rule of thumb: if whatever you are cleaning mold/mildew off of if it was once alive, the HP is better than bleach. That means paper, wood, drywall – any of those, don’t use bleach.

Cheese is the best bait for mouse traps…

Cheese, as it turns out, isn’t even a mouses Top-10 for favorites. (Mouses? Mices? Meeses?). Try a combo of peanut butter and bacon. Mmmm mmmm mmmmm.

You should never paint stucco.

Elastomeric coating is designed to be used on stucco. It expands and contracts and allows the stucco to breath.

Duct cleaning is something that should be done regularly.

If your definition of regular is ever 5-7 years, then I guess you got me there. But every year or two? Ummmm - no. Even a certified duct cleaner will tell you that…

Seasonally opening and closing your crawlspace vents is the best thing for your crawlspace.

Buzzzzz. The absolute best thing you can do to keep mold and moisture out of your crawlspace and thus out of your home is to have said crawlspace fully encapsulated, including insulation and a dehumidifier. That means close them and keep them closed.