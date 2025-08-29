Teen arrested in connection to shooting at H.E. Holmes MARTA station

ATLANTA — MARTA Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting earlier this month at the Hamilton-E-Holmes better known as H.E. Holmes rail station.

Authorities say 17-year-old Gabriel Webb-Williams was taken into custody Thursday morning at the same station where the incident occurred more than two weeks ago. Officers say he was carrying a handgun when they spotted him.

Investigators believe a fight at the station’s taxi pick-up area led to the shooting, which left a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Webb-Williams now faces charges in the case. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.