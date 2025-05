LOS ALTOS, CA — The popular video game Fortnite is currently unavailable on iOS platforms. Epic Games makes the announcement after Apple blocked an effort to get the game back on the app store.

The game was pulled from the app store in 2020 after Epic Games updated its software in an effort to get around Apple’s 30% commissions.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled Apple could not charge fees for purchases made outside of an iOS app.