Federal judge hands voice actors partial victory in lawsuit with AI

NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York has handed voice actors a partial victory in their lawsuit against an AI voiceover generator.

The judge said the actors can pursue breach of contract claims against AI voiceover generator Lovo, because their communications with Lovo staff through a freelance gig website support allegations their voice recordings were used beyond what they agreed to.

Most of the actors’ copyright infringement claims were dismissed, for now.

The complaint joins dozens of other copyright infringement lawsuits by creators against AI companies including OpenAi, Anthropic, and Google.