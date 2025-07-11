Technology

Federal judge hands voice actors partial victory in lawsuit with AI

By Gina Cervetti, Bloomberg
Microphone in audio booth
VA vs AI FILE PHOTO: Federal judge hands voice actors partial victory in lawsuit with AI (RetoricMedia - stock.adobe.com)
By Gina Cervetti, Bloomberg

NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York has handed voice actors a partial victory in their lawsuit against an AI voiceover generator.

The judge said the actors can pursue breach of contract claims against AI voiceover generator Lovo, because their communications with Lovo staff through a freelance gig website support allegations their voice recordings were used beyond what they agreed to.

Most of the actors’ copyright infringement claims were dismissed, for now.

The complaint joins dozens of other copyright infringement lawsuits by creators against AI companies including OpenAi, Anthropic, and Google.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!