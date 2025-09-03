Taylor Swift’s ‘Showgirl’ era sparks major sales for brands

Taylor Swift's Eras tour, the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, surpassed $2 billion in ticket sales and reached an estimated total global economic footprint of $28 billion.

Now, just weeks after announcing her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” on Aug. 12, the ripple effects are once again reaching far beyond the stage. Swift’s eras often orbit a central theme, and this one appears rooted in vintage sensuality, cinematic styling, and silver-screen mystique. Its “Portofino orange glitter” and soft turquoise aesthetic is inspiring fans and influencing sales.

According to Shopify data, week-over-week sales of items within the "showgirl" theme surged globally following the announcement, including clothing tops (+20,348%), jewelry (+16,740%), home décor (+3,075%), and arts and crafts materials (+2,715%).

This level of spending and trend responsiveness makes the “Showgirl” era more than a pop culture moment—it’s a commercial opportunity. Whether you’re in beauty, fashion, home décor, or accessories, aligning your offerings with the aesthetics or energy of this event can capture attention from an audience that’s already primed to buy.

As Swift's influence continues to ripple through industries, e-commerce brands that tap into this zeitgeist thoughtfully stand to benefit from increased traffic, engagement, and sales.

5 tips for participating in the Showgirl era

Whether you're meeting fan-driven demand, tapping into emerging trends, or simply participating because you're a Swiftie yourself, there's no one-size-fits-all strategy for capitalizing on this cultural moment. But doing it well requires intention. Here's how to make the most of the "Showgirl" era—without losing sight of what makes your business unique.

Cast orange center stage

From Barbie pink to Brat Summer green, pop culture has a way of dictating color trends; Swift’s Portofino orange will be no different. Shopify data shows massive week-over-week spikes in orange glitter product sales following the album announcement, including wax tarts (+759%), clothing tops (+280%), sequins and glitter (+107%), and eyeshadows (+32%).

Sydney Stanback, Pinterest’s global trends and insights lead, told WWD that searches for orange have skyrocketed across categories. In the weeks following the announcement, orange blouses were up 582%, and skirts and evening dresses by 183%. Beauty trends followed suit: orange cat-eye nails surged 1,146%, and bold orange glitter looks exploded by 8,276%.

Brands are interpreting the color trend in creative ways. While apparel brand Girl Tribe offers a range of products that nod directly to “TLOAS,” it also released a simple orange t-shirt as a subtle, wearable take on the trend that captures the spirit of the moment without relying on explicit references. It’s bold enough for fans, yet versatile enough to resonate with a broader audience.

Make the whole place shimmer

According to Shopify data, sequined product sales also jumped week over week following “TLOAS” album announcement, including dance dresses, skirts, and costumes (+189%); shoulder bags (+95%); activewear (+73%); and sweaters (+47%).

This isn’t the first time Swift has sparked a glitter boom. Sophie Watters, PR director at apparel brand Show Me Your Mumu, told Inc. that the Eras tour caused a spike in both searches and sales for the boutique’s sparkly pieces. She reported a 182% increase in e-commerce searches for sequins and glitter, noting that the trend was particularly unusual for spring and summer, when such items typically lag in popularity.

In response to the surge in interest, Show Me Your Mumu restored the Sparkle Shop hero tile on its homepage—which the brand typically hides during spring and summer—and linked common Swiftie search terms like “Eras tour” and “Taylor Swift” to that collection.

Having learned from the Eras tour experience, Show Me Your Mumu was ready when Swift announced “TLOAS.” The brand responded the same day with a two-part Instagram post. The first featured a sparkly orange backdrop overlaid with the phrase “The Life of a Mumu Girl” and its turquoise logo. The second was a moodboard that featured Swift in a sequined orange two-piece and products from its own collection that echoed the same bold color palette.

For other e-commerce businesses, Mumu’s response offers a playbook in leveraging pop culture moments. Rather than rushing to produce new inventory, it spotlighted existing products that aligned with the trend. In doing so, it offered a timely nod to fans and ensured that trend-conscious shoppers could easily find what they were looking for.

Pair products for easy shopping

You don’t need a full product overhaul to participate in the “Showgirl” era—sometimes, the smartest move is bundling what you already have. Anthropologie and Free People quickly launched orange-themed collections in response to the album announcement. According to marketing agency AMW, these collections sold out 40% faster than their typical seasonal launches.

Yarn company Yarnaceous Fibers took a similar approach. Within three days of the announcement, owner Maggie Fangmann released a sock-making kit pairing an orange skein with a soft aqua, allowing customers to create socks inspired by the album’s color palette, either in time for the release or while listening to it for the first time.

The bundle quickly became one of her bestselling products of the year and spurred higher customer engagement numbers. “The momentum behind the album release—and now Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce—has inspired many knitters and crocheters to dive straight into the love of colors for the new album,” Fangmann says.

Whether it’s a concert-ready outfit, a friendship bracelet kit, or a color-themed craft bundle, curated combinations let you tell a story and make your products feel more intentional and giftable. Price bundling can also increase average order value, enhance perceived value, simplify purchase decisions, and introduce customers to items they might not have chosen on their own.

Capitalize on organic opportunities

For Medusa’s Makeup, the Swift-inspired surge has been organic. In the weeks following the album announcement, the indie beauty brand saw a 45% increase in sales of its Orange Crush Bio Glitter. Sales of orange hair dye and bold glitter eyeshadows also climbed—driven not by a direct tie to Swift, but by the aesthetic alignment of her new era with Medusa’s existing product lineup.

The brand doesn't aim to directly mirror Taylor Swift's aesthetic, but it recognizes when a cultural moment resonates. With "TLOAS" ushering in bold, glitter-heavy looks, Medusa's Makeup sees clear alignment with its own long-standing commitment to dramatic, expressive beauty.

“When trends pop up, we participate selectively, leaning into products and aesthetics that naturally fit our brand, without chasing every viral moment,” says Sally Jack, the company’s marketing and brand manager. “It keeps our storytelling authentic while still riding the wave when it makes sense.”

Rather than referencing Swift directly, Medusa’s strategy focuses on responding to the moods and looks that shape the cultural conversation. During the Eras tour, for example, the team noticed increased interest in makeup inspired by the events fans attend—from concerts to themed parties. That insight is informing their response to “Showgirl.” They’re planning new product bundles and upcoming social media content, spotlighting glitter-heavy festival makeup and bold orange tones.

It's a reminder that while responding quickly to fast-evolving consumer interests can be valuable, staying true to your brand is essential. Directly referencing the album or artist can raise legal concerns, come across as opportunistic to fans, or alienate customers who aren't part of the fandom.

“Focus on the overlap between what’s trending and what you already do well,” Jack advises. “Quick pivots are great, but your audience can feel when it’s not genuine. Highlight products or looks that align with your brand’s DNA.”

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” drops Oct. 3—giving e-commerce businesses a narrow but powerful window to prepare. If you’re planning to launch “Showgirl”-inspired products or highlight already existing ones, now’s the time to rally your team.

Get ahead by tightening operations: prepare inventory, build backup plans for fulfillment, and consider scaling customer support. Ensure your products are discoverable by attaching the relevant keywords shoppers are typing in their search bars. This moment presents a major opportunity to attract new customers. It's crucial to make a strong first impression with fast shipping, clear communication, and a seamless shopping experience.

Pop culture trends fade fast—and rarely come with this kind of runway. Plan smart, act fast, and be center stage when the curtain rises.

This story was produced by Shopify and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.