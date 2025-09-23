Study finds startling number of expectant mothers do not get screened for anxiety and depression

News

CHICAGO — There is a renewed call for more women to be screened for anxiety and depression before and after pregnancy.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) finds only 3% to 14% of women were screened for anxiety and depression, and 50% to 70% of women with symptoms of mental health disorders don’t get a diagnosis.

Additionally, the study says, “in clinics with mandatory screening, 23.2% of women reported clinical depression symptoms and 8.8% reported suicidality.”

Women who do receive mental health services show faster reduction in depression symptoms.

