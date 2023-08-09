Shooting involving Walton County deputy in Rockdale County leaves man dead

ROCKDALE, Ga. — A man died after a shooting involving a Walton County deputy in Rockdale County late Tuesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

At around 10:40 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, when a driver identified as 31-year-old Charles Rice, refused to stop and sped away from deputies.

Eventually, deputies performed a PIT maneuver on Rice near 4300 Haralson Mill Road. This location is near the Walton County border.

Rice then got out of his car and ran from deputies. The GBI said deputies tased Rice, who pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot at deputies. Deputies returned fire and hit Rice, leaving him dead.

Rice had active felony arrest warrants at the time of the incident, according to the GBI.

A woman who was in Rice’s car at the time of the chase and shooting was not injured.

The case will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review when it is completed.





