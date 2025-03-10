Savannah 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Savannah, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 84 °F on Sunday, while the low is 47 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 68 °F, low of 49 °F (86% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (36 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

cooperr // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 73 °F, low of 47 °F (37% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Pablesku // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 77 °F, low of 50 °F (32% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:38 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Lever // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 74 °F, low of 50 °F (30% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:36 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 77 °F, low of 55 °F (50% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

alisalipa // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 79 °F, low of 60 °F (52% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:34 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dmitry Naumov // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 84 °F, low of 65 °F (44% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (14 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:33 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM