Sandy Springs passes new hate crime, safety laws

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — In a decisive move to lessen hate crimes and improve community safety, the Sandy Springs City Council approved a series of ordinances Tuesday night aimed at limiting the spread of hateful rhetoric and creating safer spaces for public expression.

The council passed the measures with near-unanimous support, with only one dissenting vote amid debate over potential First Amendment implications. The new ordinances include a ban on overnight canvassing, a response to disturbing flyers recently left in residents’ yards.

“It can be intimidating, it can be harassing no matter who you are,” said Ryan Pelfrey, Senior Associate Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League, referencing the flyers, which reportedly contained antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-immigrant messages.

Another ordinance establishes buffer zones around entrances and exits during public protests and rallies, aiming to maintain order and ensure unobstructed access to buildings. “These measures will be very beneficial to the public safety of the community,” Pelfrey added.

While the ordinances are designed with safety in mind, city leaders anticipate legal challenges from critics who argue the measures may infringe on constitutional rights.

However, the council expressed confidence that the ordinances are carefully crafted to withstand the First Amendment.