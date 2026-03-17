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Ranking the 25 smartest dog breeds

Dog owners love praising their pups' intelligence, but canine smarts are more complicated than most people realize. Brain size doesn't predict cognitive ability — a November 2024 study in Biology Letters found that dogs with bigger brains aren't more intelligent, and smaller breeds may actually have the edge.

Researchers have long noted that dog intelligence isn't one thing. Some dogs excel at impulse control, others at memory, and others at trainability. Broadly, dogs are considered roughly as intelligent as a 2- to 2.5-year-old human — but there's real variation within that range, and yes, certain breeds are significantly brighter than others.

The go-to reference is Stanley Coren's 2006 book The Intelligence of Dogs, widely accepted among canine enthusiasts as an accurate measure of trainability and working intelligence across breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs. Coren's rankings — built with help from obedience trial judges and a survey of dog owners — assessed how quickly breeds learn new commands and how reliably they obey on the first try.

Stacker is here to share Coren's rankings, including information on how quickly these pups pick up new commands and how often they obey their first command. Many of these breeds evolved as working dogs to complete specific tasks, so all that extra brain power has its purpose.

Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk

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Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever (tie for #24)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

Used as decoys to lure unsuspecting birds into the path of hunters, the Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever would also fetch them (as their name implies). They continue to be considered superior hunting dogs, and that same helpful nature makes them a breed that is happiest doing whatever their owner desires.

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Cocker spaniel (tie for #24)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

While they make terrible guard dogs because of their sweet nature, cocker spaniels have more than earned their spot among the smartest breeds. Two notable examples: In 2015, a cocker spaniel named Fudge graduated alongside his owner from Edinburgh Napier University, and YouTube sensation Bella Boo mastered more than 250 tricks.

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Brittany spaniel (#23)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

Few breeds are as eager to please their owners as the energetic Brittany spaniel. Their affability, paired with muscular build, has led to their history as superior hunting partners and show dogs.

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Standard schnauzer (tie for #20)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

Unlike many breeds, the standard schnauzer is a true pack animal that is unlikely to attach itself to a singular member of the family. These scrappy dogs' history as vermin catchers, guard dogs, and dispatch carriers has led to them being excellent pets for people looking to add a loyal member to their family.

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English cocker spaniel (tie for #20)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

The English cocker spaniel can often be found serving as an assistance dog for children with special needs. Because they are both easy to train and naturally playful, they make ideal helpers and companions for kids.

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Flat-coated retriever (tie for #20)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

They may not be as popular as labs or goldens, but the flat-coated retriever is a loyal companion whose past as a hunting dog makes it the perfect exercise partner. In dog shows, they tend to excel in agility, tracking, and obedience competitions.

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German short-haired pointer (#19)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

German short-haired pointers are first-rate hunting dogs. These triple-threat canines are adept at pointing, retrieving, and hunting prey. In addition to making great pets for active owners, these dogs are also sometimes used for search and rescue teams.

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Keeshond (tie for #16)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

The Keeshond is sometimes referred to as the "Smiling Dutchman" because of the way their lips curl up into what looks like a grin. It's an appropriate look for a dog that's eager to problem-solve, even if that means digging a trench in the summer to keep cool.

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Collie (tie for #16)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

Collies were bred to be herding dogs, but they're perhaps best known as heroic go-getters thanks to the TV series "Lassie." Given their keen problem-solving skills—honed from years of wrangling sheep—collies might be one of the few breeds that could actually figure out a way to help someone out if they, say, fell into a well.

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Belgian sheepdog (tie for #15)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

The Belgian sheepdog plays a unique role in the North Wales Police force: The dogs are trained to headbutt criminals in their stomachs in order to help subdue them. This unique talent is just one of many feats a Belgian sheepdog could learn with the right training.

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Schipperke (tie for #15)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

Schipperkes once spent a great deal of their time on barges protecting food sources from rats. That instinct has carried over to the modern era—this tenacious breed will happily guard your possessions from everyone (including even you if the mood strikes). That being said, the Schipperke is eager to learn—especially if treats are offered.

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Belgian Tervuren (#14)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

Holding the distinction of winning the first AKC herding championship, the large Belgian Tervuren has a gift for picking up commands quickly. They're ideal dogs for both the police and the military.

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English springer spaniel (#13)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

If you're looking for the quintessential show dog, the English springer spaniel is the breed you need in your life. At the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, they hold the distinction of winning Best in Show six times.

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Miniature schnauzer (#12)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

These small dogs aren't just quick to pick up commands—they also have superior hearing. In the past, they were often paired with German shepherds to protect livestock, as the miniature schnauzer would bark to warn its companion of impending danger.

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Pembroke Welsh corgi (#11)

- Class: Excellent working dogs

- Understanding of new commands: 5–15 repetitions

- Obey first command: 85% of the time or better

Queen Elizabeth II's dog of choice has a magical history: According to Welsh legend, it was once used to pull the coaches of fairies. With a whimsical backstory and plenty of smarts, it's no wonder this breed is so popular.

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Australian cattle dog (#10)

- Class: Brightest dogs

- Understanding of new commands: Fewer than 5 repetitions

- Obey first command: 95% of the time

Active dog owners would love the Australian cattle dog. These pups have a bit of dingo in them, which has led to a long-lasting love for the outdoors. They've been trained to join their owners in all kinds of adventures—including hang gliding and swimming.

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Rottweiler (#9)

- Class: Brightest dogs

- Understanding of new commands: Fewer than 5 repetitions

- Obey first command: 95% of the time

Rottweilers inspire fear in some people, but the breed's trainability means they're just as good at being therapy dogs as they are at doing police work. They do have a protective streak, which, paired with their strength, makes an ideal match for home protection. However, this smart breed is willing and capable of learning almost anything a confident owner wants to teach them.

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Papillon (#8)

- Class: Brightest dogs

- Understanding of new commands: Fewer than 5 repetitions

- Obey first command: 95% of the time

Papillons are little, but they're not your average lapdog: This high-energy breed earned a reputation for hunting rats through a cunning style of harassment. Today, they prefer to channel their curiosity into activities like puzzles and agility training.

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Labrador retriever (#7)

- Class: Brightest dogs

- Understanding of new commands: Fewer than 5 repetitions

- Obey first command: 95% of the time

Labrador retrievers are every bit as loyal as pop culture has led you to believe. In fact, a lab named Endal is thought to be the most decorated dog in the world, having received numerous commendations for his role as a service dog for British Naval veteran Allen Parton. The bright animal can do laundry, shop, and follow hundreds of sign language commands.

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Shetland sheepdog (#6)

- Class: Brightest dogs

- Understanding of new commands: Fewer than 5 repetitions

- Obey first command: 95% of the time

Shetland sheepdogs possess strong herding instincts, so they enjoy nothing in life more than having a job to do. One of the most important jobs these versatile animals can take on is that of a medical alert dog. Their keen senses make them the perfect companions for people with illnesses that require a watchful eye.

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Doberman pinscher (#5)

- Class: Brightest dogs

- Understanding of new commands: Fewer than 5 repetitions

- Obey first command: 95% of the time

Because of their tireless service during WWII, many Dobermans are buried in the National War Dog Cemetery. The fierce protectors looked after soldiers during the night, led patrols, and sounded the alarm when enemies were approaching. They continue to give back to humans today as service dogs.

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Golden retriever (#4)

- Class: Brightest dogs

- Understanding of new commands: Fewer than 5 repetitions

- Obey first command: 95% of the time

A true family dog, golden retrievers are as faithful as they are intelligent. The breed's ability to quickly pick up on commands has led to their use in search-and-rescue teams and as service dogs. Their affable spirit means they not only get along with humans but with other animals as well.

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German shepherd (#3)

- Class: Brightest dogs

- Understanding of new commands: Fewer than 5 repetitions

- Obey first command: 95% of the time

Acting, police work, messengers—the third-most intelligent breed is a true working dog. Because they pick up on commands so quickly, German shepherds have an uncanny ability to take on a wide array of jobs. Whether they're running into battle or mastering new tricks to impress their owners, German shepherds are eager to put their learning abilities to good use.

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Poodle (#2)

- Class: Brightest dogs

- Understanding of new commands: Fewer than 5 repetitions

- Obey first command: 95% of the time

While poodles are often characterized by images of wealth and fanciness, the second smartest dog breed has a rich history of hunting and even time in the circus. Without proper training, these bright dogs are sure to assume the alpha role in your house; it's best for their owners to keep them engaged through activities like puzzles, agility training, and word recognition.

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Border collie (#1)

- Class: Brightest dogs

- Understanding of new commands: Fewer than 5 repetitions

- Obey first command: 95% of the time

If you own a border collie, congratulations—your dog is likely the smartest pup at the park. Drawing on a storied history as sheep dogs, collies can follow directions via hand signal, whistles, or your voice. Border collies are famous for their ability to solve complex problems, while notable collies like Chaser are capable of learning over a thousand words.