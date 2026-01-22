Q - Which should I replace first- insulation or our HVAC system?

Q - After listening to your show we have decided that we need both new insulation and a new hvac system (ours is 25 years old!)

Not having the money for both, which should we do first?

Steve - Marietta

A - I get this question a good bit and here is how I would play it…

I would go with the insulation first, and I would get as much insulation as I could afford be it 20 inches of blown in fiberglass or the open cell foam.

My thinking is that while I may need a new furnace (and a/c unit), what I really need is to be able to hang on to what it produces better.

With better insulation you will be surprised how much heat (and/or cool) your house can retain.

Retaining your heat (and/or cool) will cause your unit to run less which will save you $$ in the long run.

In purchasing a new hvac system first you would save a little money with better efficiency, but the warm (cool) air would leak out of your poorly insulated house which causes your systems to run more which costs you money.

In fact, if your current hvac unit is serviceable, and you haven’t upgraded your windows and doors in 25 years, you may want to look there second.

New windows and doors (especially windows) can save you big money on your energy bills.

A better thermal envelope will retain the heat/cool that your system produces which will make your home more efficient.

Have a certified HVAC company come out and service your system just to tune it up (cost should be $200’ish) then go for the insulation, windows, and doors.

One more note - don’t be swayed by ‘sales’ that hvac companies may be running now. Great deals on excellent equipment are always out there.