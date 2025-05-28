Q - What can we do to get rid of ticks in our yard?

Q – We have a tick problem to the point where our grandson was hospitalized for tick bites.

We treat our dogs, but can’t don’t even know where to start with our yard. What should we do?

George in Smyrna

A – I think the first thing I would do is to call in a professional pest management company to service your backyard, especially since it sounds like your tick infestation is so severe.

If you have a tick problem that might not be as bad, here is what you can do on your own to stay ahead of the little buggers.

First know that ticks do not like sunny areas, so the better you can keep your grass cut low and your plants trimmed back the better it will be.

The treatment for ticks is very similar to what is used for mosquitoes. The product that the pros recommend is Bifen, both in a liquid and a granule. Here’s the deal on that – one application does not do the trick. You need to read and follow the label directions for reapplying the product.

This is, by the way, the same stuff that you would use on mosquitoes in your yard, so you kind of get a dual result, both good.

Also know that if your pest control company says they can cure your ills with one treatment then they are fibbing. This poison has a useful life in your yard of about 30 days before it needs to be retreated, and maybe sooner if it rains just after you put it down.

That is why to keep out the ticks – and skeeters – you need to reapply…

-----