News

Q - How far away from my house should gutter water be carried?

By Dave Baker
Gutter A rain gutter downspout with water coming out from the side, with a flower bed in the background. Shallow Depth of Field. (IcemanJ)
By Dave Baker

Q – I am having a house built for me and I am having an argument with my gutter guy. He is using a splash board at the bottom of the downspouts and I want the water carried much further away. How far should it go?

John in Alpharetta

A – Keeping water away from your house is a very important part of home design. That includes proper guttering and proper slope of your landscape.

For example, by code your lot should be graded as to drain surface water away from foundation walls. The grade away from foundation walls shall fall a minimum of 6 inches within the first 10 feet.

(If that is not possible, then drains or swales should be provided to ensure drainage.)

Water coming down your downspout, by code, should be carried a minimum of 5 feet from the foundation. 10 feet is even better. That means your little splash boards at the bottom of the downspouts are not enough by code to effectively carry the water away from your foundation.

The best thing you can do for your foundation is to keep water away from it. By making sure your house and landscape are built correctly you will help avoid headaches in the future.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!