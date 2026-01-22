Q - Can I do spray in foam myself?

Q - I have found on the internet a place that will sell me everything I need to spray foam insulation into my attic. I hear you talk about how spray in foam is the way to go.

How hard do you think this would be for me to do? I can save roughly half the money (estimate for $4500 and I think I can do this for around $2500).

Frank in Alpharetta

A - I have found that on the web myself and I must say they make it look easy.

But I beg to differ.

For me, this is a labor-intensive job and should only be done by professionals.

Sure, you can buy the ‘kit’ on-line. It appears to come with two tanks of the foam which mix together in the nozzle of the spray gun.

They even have a short video showing a person spraying the foam in the rafters of an attic.

First thing you need to note is all the protective gear the sprayer is wearing. Goggles, a heavy-duty respirator, a work suit, gloves, head protection and boots are a part of the wardrobe. You should have all skin covered.

Realize the foam doesn’t come out like shaving cream. It comes out in a jet stream and expands instantly. Contact with skin is hard to remove and breathing the mixture borders on deadly. (Expanding foam in your airway or lungs does not promote good health).

If that doesn’t scare you away (and it should) then consider the logistics.

If you live in a new’ish house, there is a good chance you can’t reach the peak of your rafters in the attic. This ‘kit’ is not designed to propel the mixture up into the rafters. Rather it has a limited range of fire.

You probably have wasp spray in your garage that shoots farther than this will.

This brings into play a ladder and as you know, ladders and attics are not a day in the park. It also brings into play shooting the mixture up over your head where, thanks to gravity, any that doesn’t hit/stick to wood comes back down on you.

Now consider - are you going to install a baffle system first in your rafters as many leading insulation contractors do? How far down are you going to foam - do you know where to stop? Do you know how to spray around hvac equipment in your attic without damaging it?

Still need more help?

What kind of warranty does it come with? Who pays for any damage caused by a mis-step or bad aim?

I don’t think it would take long for you to see that saving $2000 isn’t really saving much at all and borders very closely to a bad investment.

Take the guess work out. Take the stress away. Get the job done in a day.

Hire a pro.