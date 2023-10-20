News

Pro Palestinian protest blocks traffic in downtown Atlanta

By Ann Powell

Crowd returns to CNN Center after march

By Ann Powell

According to WSB’s Triple Team Traffic Doug Turnbull, a large crowd gathered in front of the CNN Center in Atlanta early evening Friday and then marched down Centennial Olympic Park Drive before returning to the CNN Center.

The SkyCopter was over the scene for a few hours. Although it is a peaceful protest, traffic is slow around Centennial Olympic Park.

There appears to be approximately a couple hundred pro Palestine protestors. Many are carrying signs and Palestinian flags.

There is a heavy police presence following the crowd as well in order to keep it organized and in one spot.


Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.



