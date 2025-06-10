News

Primary distributor to Whole Foods Markets acknowledges cybersecurity breach

By Dan Schwartzman, Bloomberg
Whole Foods Market
By Dan Schwartzman, Bloomberg

A major supplier to Amazon’s Whole Foods Markets, United Natural Foods, has shut down some of its systems after noticing a cybersecurity breach back on June 5.

The move has caused business disruptions and has delayed customer orders. The company says law enforcement has been notified.

United Natural Foods supplies roughly 250,000 products such as frozen foods as well as wellness products.

The wholesaler said last year it had entered into an agreement to serve as the primary distributor for Whole Foods Markets.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!