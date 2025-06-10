Primary distributor to Whole Foods Markets acknowledges cybersecurity breach

A major supplier to Amazon’s Whole Foods Markets, United Natural Foods, has shut down some of its systems after noticing a cybersecurity breach back on June 5.

The move has caused business disruptions and has delayed customer orders. The company says law enforcement has been notified.

United Natural Foods supplies roughly 250,000 products such as frozen foods as well as wellness products.

The wholesaler said last year it had entered into an agreement to serve as the primary distributor for Whole Foods Markets.