President Trump to sign spending bill during July 4th ceremony at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is marking the Fourth of July with a signing ceremony at the White House for a newly passed spending bill. The legislation, which cleared Congress along party lines on Thursday, will be officially signed Friday afternoon.

The president has referred to the bill as “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” and promoted it as a key part of his economic platform. On Thursday night, during an appearance at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Trump said, “The people gave us a historic mandate to cut taxes, raise take-home pay.”

In the weeks leading up to the vote, the president worked to gain support from Republican lawmakers who were initially uncertain about the legislation. The bill ultimately passed through the Republican-controlled Congress.

According to White House Correspondent Aaron Navarro, the president’s Fourth of July plans also include a military family picnic, a military flyover, and additional Independence Day celebrations at the White House.