Pope Leo delivers first public prayers, calls for peace in Ukraine and Gaza

VATICAN CITY, — Tens of thousands filled St. Peter’s Square on Sunday to hear Pope Leo XIV deliver his first public prayers from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, the same iconic location where he appeared just days ago as the newly elected pope.

In his remarks, Pope Leo condemned the war in Ukraine, called for a just peace in Gaza, and urged the release of all hostages in the region. His message emphasized compassion, diplomacy, and the urgent need for humanitarian solutions in global conflicts.

Shortly after the address, the Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo will reside in the Papal Palace, a return to tradition following a decade in which Pope Francis chose to live in the simpler Santa Marta guesthouse.

Pope Leo’s decision marks a symbolic shift, highlighting a different approach to the papacy, though Vatican officials say the new pope remains committed to humility and service.