The Latest: No winner yet in Senate Democratic primary in Michigan

The Associated Press has yet to call a winner in Michigan's Democratic Senate primary. The race between progressive Abdul El-Sayed and moderate U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens has been a proxy battle for the party's direction. Tuesday's elections also included a Democratic primary victory by Missouri Rep. Wesley Bell in his rematch against Rep. Cori Bush, who was targeted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee after denouncing Israel's military action in Gaza.

President Donald Trump swings through Las Vegas for a speech on the economy after his Republican National Committee fundraiser at his Southern California golf course, where authorities arrested a man they said was claiming to be part of the security detail.

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into domestic abuse allegations against Republican Rep. Max Miller as the embattled Ohio congressman faces escalating pressure to resign from his former father-in-law, Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, and Trump. Democrats are eyeing the chance to flip Miller's congressional seat.

Here is the latest:

El-Sayed campaign says Stevens conceded in Michigan Senate Democratic primary

Rep. Haley Stevens called Abdul El-Sayed to concede in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan on Wednesday morning, according to El-Sayed’s campaign.

A representative for Stevens’ campaign did not return a request for comment. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

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Regional officials tell AP negotiators have finalized the draft of a Strait of Hormuz deal

The draft agreed to by Iranian and Omani negotiators awaits final approval from Iran’s supreme leader, two regional officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The officials, who were briefed on the negotiations, portrayed the potential deal as a temporary solution to the U.S.-Iranian dispute over shipping through the waterway. They said it is tied to the agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran in June that aimed to end the fighting and reopen the strait, which ultimately collapsed.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said the potential deal will pave the way for the U.S. and Iran to resume negotiations to reach a final deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

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By Elena Becatoros, Samy Magdy and Darlene Superville

House Democrats add 12 solidly Trump districts to their midterm election target list

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has expanded its list of targets to 58 House seats it believes are competitive, including districts Trump won easily less than two years ago.

The ambitious list reflects Trump's diminished standing with the electorate and Democrats' belief they can capitalize on voters' frustrations over the economy, the war in Iran and the chaotic nature of Republican control during Trump's second term.

“MAGA Republicans who historically have considered themselves ‘safe’ have let down the people they were elected to represent, passing disastrous policies that are crushing working families and our communities,” DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene said in a statement.

Democrats need just a handful of seats to erase Republicans' narrow majority and control the chamber.

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Full Senate approval for Blanche is no sure thing

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche may have cleared committee but the outcome of a full Senate vote on his nomination for the permanent role is an open question. Republicans Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are question marks and Maine’s Susan Collins has said no, citing the politicization of the Justice Department.

The Judiciary Committee moved Trump's former personal attorney along on a 12-10 party line vote after the DOJ confirmed in writing that it wasn't moving forward with a $1.8 billion fund to compensate Trump allies who believe they were politically persecuted. That order left in place Blanche's tax immunity deal worth millions for Trump and his family.

If all Democrats oppose him and Sen. Mitch McConnell isn't able to vote, Blanche can afford to lose just two Republican supporters.

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Ammo-carrying man arrested at Trump golf course made ‘concerning statements,’ authorities say

Authorities have released more details about the arrest of a man who was allegedly scoping out security details ahead of President Donald Trump's Republican National Committee fundraiser at Trump's Los Angeles-area golf course.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele was seen taking photos and video and had a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket when he was arrested Sunday. Federal prosecutors say he told federal agents he was employed by the State Department and was there for a security detail. A search of his pickup truck turned up a loaded 9mm pistol, binoculars and a badge that read “security protection agent."

Authorities say a search of his home found a rifle and other firearms, magazines and ammunition, body armor and notebooks with “concerning statements."

Taele was jailed on $250,000 bond after pleading not guilty to felonies including second-degree robbery, receiving a large-capacity magazine and possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer and family members could not immediately be reached for comment.

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