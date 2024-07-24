How Do I Register To Vote in Georgia

Make Sure You’re Eligible

To register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a legal resident of the county

Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote

Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

Fill Out & Submit a Voter Registration Application

Register Online through the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system.

Register by Mail - Download and complete the postage-paid voter registration application and mail it to the Secretary of State’s office.

Check for your Precinct Card

After you register, the Secretary of State will send your precinct card to your county, who will then send it to you. Your precinct card lets you know where you need to go in order to vote. It is important to note that you don’t need to bring your precinct card to vote.

If you have misplaced or have not received your precinct card within 3 to 4 weeks of submitting your voter registration application, contact your local county registration office to request a new precinct card or to check the status of your application. You can also verify that you’re properly registered to vote by visiting the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page and submitting your information.

Vote

View a list of upcoming elections and registration deadlines on the Secretary of State’s election calendar.

Locate your polling place by logging into the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

On Election Day, polling stations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you can’t vote during those times, you can either vote early or send in an absentee ballot.

When you arrive at your polling station, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card.

The polls offer audio ballots for voters who are blind or have low vision and booths for voters in wheelchairs. If you need help with your ballot, you can ask a family member or friend to come with you to the polls and fill the ballot in with your choices.

If you move, you must file a notice of your new address in writing to your County Board of Registrar’s Office, or submit a new voter registration application.

