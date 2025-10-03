Government shutdown enters third day with no deal in sight

ATLANTA — The federal government shutdown is now in its third day, with lawmakers set to return to Capitol Hill to vote again on a short-term spending plan.

The Senate will reconvene Friday to take up the same seven-week spending package that failed earlier this week. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune are also expected to hold a news conference later Friday morning.

Correspondent Erica Brown reports that despite another vote scheduled, little has changed. “Democrats are holding out for the reversal of Medicaid cuts and extending Affordable Care Act subsidies; President Trump warns he’s determining ‘which Democrat agencies should be cut,’” Brown said.

The impact is already being felt in Georgia. Workers at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn the shutdown could have major consequences for public health. “When you don’t have the proper guidance that you need and the public health experience behind that, sometimes you make decisions that you live to regret,” said Yolanda Jacobs, a CDC employee and union leader. She noted the timing is especially concerning heading into cold and flu season. “Flu is going to be increasing, COVID-19 is still there,” she said.

Jacobs said many CDC employees have already been furloughed, adding, “disease surveillance is basically out the window at this point because we don’t have the workers available.”

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, 110,000 federal employees live in the state. Those furloughed can apply for unemployment benefits, but will have to repay the money once the shutdown ends.

Correspondent Rachel Scott reports the White House is warning of possible federal layoffs if the shutdown continues. “President Trump says he’s meeting with his budget director to decide which government programs he can eliminate, calling this moment ‘an unprecedented opportunity,’” Scott said.

For now, the Senate is expected to vote again on the spending measure Friday. If the measure fails, senators are likely to be sent home for the weekend.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story