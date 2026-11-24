JUNEAU, Alaska — A Republican official who oversees Alaska elections said she has ended an agreement under which the state shared its voter registration list with the U.S. Department of Justice and allowed the agency to flag voters for possible removal.

No voters were removed as a result of the agreement signed last December, and the Justice Department since then had not identified “any potentially ineligible voters or raised concerns regarding Alaska’s voter registration records,” the office of outgoing Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom said.

Dahlstrom said she notified the Justice Department that Alaska was terminating the agreement, effective Monday. That's also when Alaska officials announced that the results of the Nov. 3 general election, in which Democrats flipped a U.S. Senate seat and the governor's office, had been certified.

The Alaska Division of Elections directed the department to destroy the confidential voter information the state provided, Dahlstrom's office said in a statement released late Monday. A Justice Department spokesperson on Tuesday said the agency would send a formal response to the state.

The federal government's demand for detailed state voter information was part of a broader effort throughout the midterm election cycle to promote the idea that scores of noncitizens were on state voter rolls and potentially casting ballots illegally. In fact, years of research, state investigations and the Justice Department's own record of arrests showed the issue to be extremely rare.

The Justice Department sued 30 states and the District of Columbia for not complying with its demands to provide detailed voter registration data or other election-related records, with 28 of those lawsuits dismissed by courts, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. The department entered a settlement agreement with Oklahoma and dismissed its case with that state, the group said.

Alaska was one of at least 16 states to provide voter lists that included information such as driver's license and partial Social Security numbers, dates of birth and addresses. Alaska and Texas also signed data-sharing agreements with the Justice Department, in which it outlined plans for its own analysis of voter files, its plans to flag voter list issues and directions for removing voters deemed ineligible.

Voting and civil rights groups sued Alaska elections officials earlier this year, alleging that sharing the state’s full voter registration list violated the Alaska Constitution and that terms of the agreement violated due process rights. That case is still pending.

ACLU Voting Rights Project, one of the organizations involved in representing the groups, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dahlstrom said the Division of Elections “entered the agreement in good faith to cooperate with our federal law enforcement partners as permitted under Alaska law. The circumstances have now changed, the election has concluded and the agreement no longer serves a continuing purpose.”

She said Alaska "has strong list-maintenance procedures and will continue to protect both the accuracy of its voter rolls and the rights of eligible Alaska voters.” Her office said terminating the agreement “does not constitute an acknowledgment of wrongdoing by the Division of Elections."

Alaska state Sen. Bill Wielechowski, a Democrat and critic of the state's decision to hand over voter information, said Tuesday he believed the motivation for ending the agreement was to try to “make the lawsuit go away” before the administration of Alaska’s new governor, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, “could settle or produce discovery.”

He said he wants Kreiss-Tomkins’ administration to look into the circumstances surrounding the decision. Wielechowski also questioned the impact of the demand to delete the records.

Kreiss-Tomkins and his lieutenant governor, independent Zac Johnson, take office Dec. 7.

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