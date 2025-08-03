News

Police search for hit-and-run driver after deadly pedestrian crash in DeKalb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred Sunday morning in DeKalb County.

The incident happened on Peachtree Road near Dresden Drive, where a pedestrian was struck and left behind as the driver fled the scene, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The victim later died from his injuries, authorities confirmed. No information about the vehicle or driver has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County police as the investigation continues.

